October 8, 2020
UNCLE JOE WINS THE SECOND ROUND TOO:
Trump refuses to participate in virtual debate on Oct. 15: 'I'm not going to waste my time' (Christina Wilkie, 10/08/20, CNBC)
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, slated to take place on Oct. 15, will be held virtually, the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said Thursday.Minutes after the announcement, however, Trump said he would not participate."No I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," he said during an interview on the Fox Business channel.
