October 12, 2020
TX IS THE BATTLEGROUND:
Poll: Biden up 8 points in Michigan, 10 points in Wisconsin (QUINT FORGEY, 10/12/2020 , politico)
A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday reports that 48 percent of likely Michigan voters surveyed back Biden, while 40 percent favor Trump -- an 8-point edge for the former vice president. [...]The latest poll also shows Biden enjoying a wider, 10-point advantage among likely voters in Wisconsin, with a majority -- 51 percent -- of those surveyed preferring him to the Republican incumbent.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 12, 2020 2:27 PM