October 11, 2020
TX IS THE BATTLEGROUND:
Trump is losing ground even in deep-red states like Kansas -- according to 'private GOP surveys': NYT (Brad Reed , 10/09/20, Raw Story)
The New York Times reports that "private G.O.P. surveys" show that Trump "is trailing not just in must-win battlegrounds" but is "repelling independents to the point where Mr. Biden has drawn closer in solidly red states, including Montana, Kansas and Missouri."Trump's standing among voters has made Republicans particularly worried about the so-called "Sun Belt" states where they have been politically dominant for decades, including Georgia, Texas, and Arizona.
Nebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November (JULIA MANCHESTER,10/10/20, The Hill)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears poised to flip Nebraska's critical 2nd Congressional District in November, giving Democrats hope in a red state that doles out Electoral College votes per congressional district.A poll conducted for the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) PAC released this week showed Biden with support from 53 percent of likely voters in the district, while Trump garnered 42 percent support.Additionally, a New York Times/Siena College survey released last week showed 48 percent of likely voters in the district said they support Biden, while only 41 percent said the same about President Trump.
