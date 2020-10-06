October 6, 2020
TX IS THE BATTLEGROUND:
Biden bets big on Texas as Trump drags down Republicans in the Lone Star State: report (Sarah Toce, 10/05/20, Raw Story)
Democrats may have written off the state of Texas to Republicans during an election year for decades, but the tone is changing with a new ad buy reverberating through the southern part of the U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is investing $5.8 million in the Lone Star State this election cycle. The advertising blitz is scheduled to run the duration of the next 29 days until Election Day 2020.While Biden has yet to pay a visit during his presidential campaign, his investment is "a hell of a lot more than anybody else ever spent, that's for sure," said Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. "This is a very good sign."
