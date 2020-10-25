TRY NOT KILLING THEM:

Nine days out from election day, polling shows the Democratic nominee with big leads in key demographics (David Smith, 25 Oct 2020, The Guardian)

In the past four presidential elections, Republicans have led among the elderly by around 10 points. But about four in five Americans killed by the coronavirus were older than 65 and a majority of Americans say Trump has mishandled the pandemic.





The president trails among elderly voters by more than 20 points, according to recent CNN and Wall Street Journal/NBC News polls. This swing could prove critical in states such as Arizona and Florida, which have a high number of retirees.





"In terms of voting blocs, there are two that are absolutely dooming Donald Trump," said Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota.





"He won the senior vote by seven points in 2016; that was very important in Florida and a few other states. He's now losing that bloc and the polls differ about how much, but the fact that he no longer has an advantage among seniors is really crippling for him.



