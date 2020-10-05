TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT:

What's left of Trump's campaign is now in tatters with the next debate likely to be canceled, the president unable to campaign, and his campaign itself decapitated. Depending on how many Republican senators get sick and how badly, Barrett's Supreme Court nomination may even end up on hold. This accelerated karma is about as close as you can come to irrefutable proof that God exists and that he has an excellent, if slightly dark, sense of humor.





It is also correct for us to take note of the facts that brought us here. Acknowledging those facts and learning from them is the way we give meaning to tragedy. Feeling sympathy for someone who is suffering doesn't preclude us from recognizing that they brought it on themselves. This fiasco wasn't "bad luck." It was bad judgment, even foolishness, on a grand scale.





Images of the Rose Garden super-spreader event reveal no masks and no social distancing. But that has been par for the course with Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly mocked mask-wearing, even taunting Joe Biden about it at Tuesday's debate and claiming that there had never been any adverse consequences from his flaunting the coronavirus rules laid down by his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the debate itself, the first family refused to wear masks even though they were required to do so. To her undying shame, Melania Trump was very likely infectious at that point. "National embarrassment" doesn't begin to cover it.





On top of that, we've avoided a constitutional crisis by an accident in the seating arrangement. Pictures from the Rose Garden event show Vice-President Pence sitting directly across the central aisle from Melania Trump with KellyAnne Conway immediately behind her. Had Pence been seated in a slightly different place, he might now be infected. There is no formal mechanism for replacing an incapacitated vice-president. If both Trump and Pence become severely ill, literally no-one will be in charge.



