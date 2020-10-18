October 18, 2020
THEY'RE ATTACHED, AFTER ALL:
Trump's collapsing campaign is crippling Lindsey Graham's re-election hopes: report (Tom Boggioni, 10/18/20, Raw Story)
Also dogging Graham is the public's view that he is too attached to a president who is highly unpopular, according to the polls, and whose faltering campaign is also dragging the South Carolina Republican's chances with it."Trump's sagging poll numbers are creating problems for Graham. Harrison's campaign is blanketing the airwaves and the web with ads portraying the incumbent as untrustworthy and two-faced, pointing to his transformation into a Trump cheerleader," the report states.According to House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), "[Voters] tend to have a very low regard for hypocrites. And they look at these candidates, and when they can see authenticity, they tend to buy into it. That's what Jaime has done."
