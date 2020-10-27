THEY ALL WANT IT, ALL THE TIME...:

"One thing we've seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about," Mr. Kushner said in an interview with "Fox & Friends," the president's favorite morning cable show. "But he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."





In the interview, Mr. Kushner said that after the killing in May of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody -- an event that set off global protests about systemic racism, and which Mr. Kushner referred to as the "George Floyd situation" -- a lot of people were more concerned with what he called "virtue signaling" than in coming up with "solutions."





"They'd go on Instagram and cry, or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court," he said, an apparent reference to N.B.A. players like LeBron James who joined national protests over the issue of police brutality.