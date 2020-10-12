October 12, 2020
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:
Humans are still evolving, and maybe faster now than ever (ROBBY BERMAN, 12 October, 2020, Big Think)
The study was authored by scientists from Flinders University and the University of Adelaide in South Australia. It's published in the Journal of Anatomy.The median artery supplies blood to a fetus' forearm in the womb during early gestation. It typically atrophies and is replaced by the radial and ulna arteries before birth. Few adults have historically had all three arteries -- median, radial, and ulna -- but this has been changing.The study's senior author Maciej Henneberg says, "This is micro evolution in modern humans and the median artery is a perfect example of how we're still evolving because people born more recently have a higher prevalence of this artery when compared to humans from previous generations."
If we were finches they'd say this was speciation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 12, 2020 5:46 PM