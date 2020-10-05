THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS RACE:

The family tree of humanity is much more interconnected than we tend to think. "We're culturally bound and psychologically conditioned to not think about ancestry in very broad terms," Rutherford says. Genealogists can only focus on one branch of a family tree at a time, making it easy to forget how many forebears each of us has.





Imagine counting all your ancestors as you trace your family tree back in time. In the nth generation before the present, your family tree has 2n slots: two for parents, four for grandparents, eight for great-grandparents, and so on. The number of slots grows exponentially. By the 33rd generation--about 800 to 1000 years ago--you have more than eight billion of them. That is more than the number of people alive today, and it is certainly a much larger figure than the world population a millennium ago.





This seeming paradox has a simple resolution: "Branches of your family tree don't consistently diverge," Rutherford says. Instead "they begin to loop back into each other." As a result, many of your ancestors occupy multiple slots in your family tree. For example, "your great-great-great-great-great-grandmother might have also been your great-great-great-great-aunt," he explains.



