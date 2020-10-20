October 20, 2020
THERE IS NO MORE PERSISTENT HERESY...:
Pat Robertson predicts Trump re-election will usher in apocalypse: 'By all means get out and vote!' (Travis Gettys, 10/20/20, Raw Story)
"I'm saying by all means get out and vote, vote for whoever you want to vote for," he added, "but let your voice be heard. But it's going to lead to civil unrest, and then a war against Israel and so forth ... I think it's time to pray. But anyway, that is the word. You ask what's going to happen next, and that's what's going to happen next."
...than the denial of God's free will.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 20, 2020 2:03 PM