THE UNBEARABLE WHITENESS OF SNOWFLAKES:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked the "snowflakes" who whined that President Donald Trump was mistreated by the moderator of his solo town hall event.





The president appeared Thursday at an event televised by NBC, and the "Morning Joe" host ridiculed Trump supporters who complained that moderator Savannah Guthrie asked him too many tough questions.





"They're such whiners and in constant search of victimhood," Scarborough said. "You have anti-Trump people who attack woke culture for look for victimhood status. They go around every day -- they're such snowflakes constantly, constantly looking for victimhood status."