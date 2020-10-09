THE TRUMP BRAND:









FOX 17 spoke with Sheriff Leaf Thursday night.



"I haven't read everything up on it, I've got other duties to do, it wasn't our investigation. I was shocked, did not see this coming with those guys, but still we can't convict them in the media here, they do have a right to a fair trial," Leaf said.





Leaf says he doesn't know of Null's alleged involvement in the plot and doesn't have any regrets about being on stage with him.





"Do you have any regrets about being on stage, sharing a stage with a guy who's now being charged in a plot to kidnap the governor?" asked FOX 17's Aaron Parseghian.





"It's just a charge, and they say a 'plot to kidnap' and you got to remember that. Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt? Because you can still in Michigan if it's a felony, make a felony arrest," Leaf said.







Michigan's absentee voting push won't cause mass election fraud, election experts said, but that didn't stop the Barry County sheriff from voicing his concern about the possibility.





Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf claimed in a Facebook post that absentee ballot applications sent to the wrong address could lead to voter fraud.









Posted by Orrin Judd at October 9, 2020 1:39 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd