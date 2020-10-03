October 3, 2020
THE TRAGEDY OF MOSCOW MITCH:
Mitch McConnell's legacy is a conservative Supreme Court shaped by his calculated audacity (Al Cross, 10/01/20, The Conversation)
For most of the 40-plus years I have watched McConnell, first as a reporter covering Kentucky politics and now as a journalism professor focused on rural issues, he seemed to have no great ambition or goals, other than gaining power and keeping it.He always cared about the courts, though. In 1987, after Democrats defeated Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork, McConnell warned that if a Democratic president "sends up somebody we don't like" to a Republican-controlled Senate, the GOP would follow suit. He fulfilled that threat in 2016, refusing to confirm Merrick Garland, Obama's pick for the Supreme Court.Keeping that vacancy open helped elect Donald Trump. Two people could hardly be more different, but the taciturn McConnell and the voluble Trump have at least one thing in common: They want power.Trump exercises his power with what often seems like reckless audacity, but McConnell's 36-year Senate tenure is built on his calculated audacity.
Unfortunately, the success with the Court is Mitch's only legacy and it represents nothing more than the proper use of Senatorial power. Otherwise he has just overseen the continued bleeding away of Legislative power to the Executive and Judiciary and essentially killed the actual legislative and oversight functions of the institution.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2020 8:16 AM