THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

According to a new report from the Washington Post, a promise Donald Trump made 5 years ago to preserve the forest around his luxurious mansion in Westchester County, New York, got him a $21.1 million tax break. Now, an investigation is underway to determine if he inflated the value of the land.





"The size of Trump's tax windfall was set by a 2016 appraisal that valued Seven Springs at $56.5 million -- more than double the value assessed by the three Westchester county towns that each contained a piece of the property," the Post reports. "The valuation has now become a focal point of what could be one of the most consequential investigations facing President Trump as he heads into the election."