October 7, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Justice Department acknowledges 'inadvertently' altering Flynn document with sticky note (KYLE CHENEY, 10/07/2020, Politico)
The erroneously dated notes also mark the third time the DOJ and Flynn's legal team misdated the meeting as potentially occurring before Jan. 5. On June 24, the DOJ filed an earlier version of Strzok's notes that included an inaccurate date range as well.
Bill Barr's Department of Obstruction of Justice.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 7, 2020 4:11 PM