THE SECOND BEST THING SHE CAN DO ON THE COURT:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court has brought the public's attention to divisive social issues like abortion rights, but replacing the late Justice Ginsburg with a more conservative figure could have an equally important effect on business regulation and the U.S. economy. [...]





Of central importance to this debate is the doctrine of Chevron deference, which the Supreme Court established in 1984, and which requires judges to defer to agency interpretation of statutes as long as that interpretation is reasonable. Conservatives have long railed against this principle as one that has led to the growth of the administrative state.





"[Chevron deference] has become a direct threat to the rule of law and the moral underpinnings of America's constitutional order," wrote Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a Republican, in a 2016 policy brief. "For three decades, Chevron deference has helped to midwife a kind of shadow government operating within the federal Executive. This Fourth Branch of government imposes and enforces the vast majority of new federal laws without being subject to public consent or checks and balances."