THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:





If a business is offending its users, the slights represent a market opportunity. Wasn't Fox News a market response to news reporting that was heavily left leaning? Readers know the answer.





The same answer should apply to Twitter, Amazon and Google. If they're favoring the left, they're making an economic decision that potentially imperils their long-term viability. So rather than Republicans cheered on by conservatives using the threat of government force to allegedly achieve affirmative treatment from technologists who swing left, why not let markets sort things out?