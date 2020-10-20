THE POWER OF BOOKS:





Author, lawyer, and poet Dwayne Betts talks about his time in prison and the power of reading with EconTalk host Russ Roberts. Betts is the founder of the Million Book Project , which aims to put a small library of great books in 1,000 U.S. prisons. Betts discusses his plans for the project and how reading helped him transform himself.





Maybe the best episode of any podcast ever. As he gradually reveals more and more of himself, Mr. Betts becomes more and more likable and admirable.



Oct 19 2020

