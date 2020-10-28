October 28, 2020
THE GND IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:
Super power: Here's how to get to 100pct wind, solar and storage by 2030 (Giles Parkinson, 28 October 2020, Renew Economy)
A team led by renowned Stanford University futurist Tony Seba says most of the world can transition to 100 per cent wind, solar and storage electricity grids within the coming decade, in what they describe as the fastest, deepest and most profound disruptions ever seen in the energy industry.The RethinkX team led by Seba, one of the few analysts to correctly forecast the plunging cost of solar over the last decade, predicts that the disruption caused by solar, wind and lithium-ion battery storage, or SWB, will be similar to the digital disruption of information technology."What happened in the world of bits is now poised to happen in the world of electrons," they write."Just as computers and the Internet slashed the marginal cost of information and opened the door to hundreds of new business models that collectively have had a transformative impact upon the global economy, so too will SWB slash the marginal cost of electricity and create a plethora of opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship."The key to this disruption, they say, is the near-zero marginal cost of wind and solar, and the falling costs of those technologies and of storage. They say there will inevitably be more wind and solar produced than needed, but that's OK because this excess production, which they dub "super power", can be used for long-term storage, electrification of housing and industrial processes and, of course, transport.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 28, 2020 12:00 AM