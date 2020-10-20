THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT:

Nominating a Republican to the Cabinet would be the latest in a series of steps Biden has taken to extend an olive branch across the aisle. His campaign regularly holds calls with a group of officials who have endorsed him, including Republicans. After giving multiple GOP supporters prime speaking slots at his August convention, he tapped others for roles on his transition team, including Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain.





"This plays to Joe Biden's comfort zone," said one former Republican member of Congress who is close to the Biden transition. "If you're Joe Biden, of course you're going to want to expand your base a little bit, show some outreach to the other side."



