October 22, 2020
THANKS, GENERALISSIMO!:
The contested legacy of the anti-fascist International Brigades (Giles Tremlett, 22 Oct 2020, The Guardian)
International Brigades veterans went on to serve as iron curtain prime ministers - or equivalent - in East Germany, Hungary and Albania. They provided dozens of ministers, generals, police chiefs and ambassadors across all Europe's communist regimes - forming a potent elite, although they were mostly working-class. In East Germany, former International Brigades volunteers founded and ran the notorious Stasi. Suppressing freedom was part of their job. Little surprise, then, that some countrymen now despise them.
