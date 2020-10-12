October 12, 2020
THANKS, DONALD!:
Trump has turned Texas and Arizona purple, maybe even blue, Republicans worry (The Week, 10/12/20)
"Modern Texas as a swing state?" David Weigel asks at The Washington Post. "Democrats started to dream it after 2008," and "Republicans started to warn about it in 2013," but in 2014, "Republicans dominated every statewide race -- as they had for 20 years -- and made inroads with Hispanic voters. 'Blue Texas' became a punchline. Then came Donald Trump."California and New Mexico have become fairly reliable Democratic states, and Republicans in neighboring Arizona and Texas are starting to get nervous about a solidly blue Southwest. Some blame President Trump.
