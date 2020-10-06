October 6, 2020
TAKING THE WHOLE PARTY WITH HIM:
2020 U.S. Election Tracker: Biden Leads by 9 Points Nationally; Democrats Up 6 on the Generic Ballot (Morning Consult, OCT 5, 2020)
In the latest round of polling, Morning Consult finds former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 9 percentage points -- his largest margin since late August -- while Democrats maintain a 6-point lead over Republicans on the generic congressional ballot.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2020 12:00 AM