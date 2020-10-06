October 6, 2020

TAKING THE WHOLE PARTY WITH HIM:

2020 U.S. Election Tracker: Biden Leads by 9 Points Nationally; Democrats Up 6 on the Generic Ballot (Morning Consult, OCT 5, 2020)

In the latest round of polling, Morning Consult finds former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 9 percentage points -- his largest margin since late August -- while Democrats maintain a 6-point lead over Republicans on the generic congressional ballot.

