SOMETHING? HE'S KILLING THEM:

As Betsy Chandler delivered and installed Joe Biden yard signs at a house in Mesa recently, a senior couple approached her eagerly asking for "Republicans for Biden" signs. Chandler had to apologize -- as a Democrat, she doesn't usually carry any of those.





She gave them a standard Biden-Harris sign instead. When Chandler, a local Democratic Party vice-chair, asked why, as Republicans, they were voting for Biden, the woman said: "[Donald Trump] wouldn't wear a mask."





That was four days before the president tested positive for coronavirus and an outbreak ensued among Trump allies and staff.





In Arizona as elsewhere, Trump's handling of the pandemic -- even prior to his diagnosis -- is proving costly, leaving him struggling to match his 2016 performance among those over the age of 65. October polling shows Biden is chipping away at Trump's support among older white voters, especially among the once reliably Republican senior population in populous Maricopa County.





"Something is happening with the seniors in [Arizona]," said Chandler. "They are livid about the whole COVID thing."