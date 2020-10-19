October 19, 2020
SO NO JEXODUS?:
Poll finds American Jews set to vote overwhelmingly for Joe Biden (RON KAMPEAS OCTOBER 19, 2020, JTA)
Jewish voters are set to vote 75% to 22% for Joe Biden, according to a poll by the American Jewish Committee. [...]Trump's record on bigotry may be the animating factor in his poor performance: Asked which candidate in the Nov. 3 presidential election would better handle anti-Semitism, respondents produced identical results, with Biden scoring 75% and Trump 22%.
