SO MUCH WINNING!:

Foxconn was supposed to spend $3.3 billion on the project by the end of 2019. Instead, Foxconn had only spent around $300 million by the end of the year.





Foxconn was supposed to build an LCD panel factory based on the industry's new Generation 10.5 standard. This standard uses enormous sheets of "mother glass"--roughly 10 feet (3 meters) square--to provide LCD panels for large televisions. Each glass sheet is typically cut into several displays. The factory was expected to cost $10 billion to build and eventually employ 13,000 workers in Wisconsin. The state now says that Foxconn won't come anywhere close to meeting those targets.



