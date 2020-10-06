SO MUCH WINNING!:





As President Donald Trump enters the final month of his reelection campaign, it's increasingly clear that he has failed at one of the signature goals of his presidency: reducing the U.S. trade deficit.





And critics of his trade policy argue Trump's "magical thinking" created little chance for success.





New figures out Tuesday show the U.S. trade gap is on track to exceed $600 billion this year. That would be the highest since 2008, just before the global financial crisis.