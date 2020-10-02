SO MUCH WINNING!:

In an important ruling on Oct. 1, Judge Jeffrey White of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted a preliminary injunction against President Trump's nonimmigrant visa ban (NIV ban).





The ban would have suspended visas for many temporary skilled workers and their families, regardless of their country of origin. White's ruling in National Association of Manufacturers v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security means that the National Association of Manufacturers and members of other groups that challenged the ban can continue to benefit from skilled temporary foreign national workers who also aid the U.S. economy.