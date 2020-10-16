SO, EVEN IF YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL FOR JUDGES...:





Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) doesn't care about the misgivings of Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, he knows he has the votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before Election Day. And it appears that's exactly what's going to happen.





...you no longer have any excuse; unless you were in it for the racism all along.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2020 3:29 PM

