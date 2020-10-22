SCRATCH A TRUMPBOT...:

"A new attack website put up by the Madison Cawthorn campaign includes an explicitly racist broadside against his opponent, Moe Davis (D-NC), for associating himself with people who want to 'ruin white males.' For real," Tim Miller of The Bulwark reported Thursday.





"The website, MoeTaxes.com takes aim at Davis over one of his advisors Tom Fielder. It says that Fielder 'quit his academia job in Boston to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker who aims to ruin white males.' Putting the atrocious syntax aside... Quitting one's job to work for someone who isn't white is . . . a problem now? Booker's blackness is the issue that offends you?" Miller asked. "In Donald Trump's white grievance party, apparently so." [...]





"Earlier this summer, homophobic North Carolina congressional candidate and Nazi enthusiast Madison Cawthorn was considered a frontrunner in the race to represent North Carolina's 11th district and a rising star within the GOP," Queerty reported Thursday. "Not long after that, Cawthorn was accused of sexual misconduct... followed by being exposed for going on a pilgrimage to Hitler's mountain retreat... followed by being dragged online for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories."