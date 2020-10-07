ROY MOORE WAS HIS NATURAL HEIR:

On Tuesday, the New York Times published details from a draft of a Department of Justice inspector general report into the administration's family separation policy. Naturally, the minds behind a plan to cleave children from their parents while in custody weren't concerned with the humanity of their idea. In a May 2018 meeting with five U.S. attorneys along the border, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "We need to take away children," according to the notes of those in the room. In shorthand, one participant captured the deterrence policy quite succinctly: "If care about kids, don't bring them in. Won't give amnesty to people with kids."