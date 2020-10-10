RESTORING THE PARTIES:





"What I am about to propose is admittedly heavy-handed. It will be called 'undemocratic.' But whoever said a political party is supposed to be a democracy? It might even be called a 'coup' by people who call everything that. What I am suggesting is a return of the establishment... of smoke-filled rooms with party bosses. What I am saying is that the empire must strike back," the columnist proposed. "I am now convinced that if Trump loses on Nov. 3, sane Republicans must impose order and discipline, or wait for the next Trump to emerge."





According to Lewis, certain behavior and rhetoric, of the type used by Trump, should be forbidden and strict messaging about Republican ideals should be adhered to.





"The GOP should be a big tent, so I'm not talking about imposing an ideological litmus test so much as I am talking about imposing a moral one. Support from the new party apparatus should be contingent on character and comportment," He wrote. "Without writing a manifesto on acceptable behavior (I'm spitballing here. Presumably, someone smarter than me would pick up this idea and run with it), I think racism should be a deal-breaker. So should threats against democratic institutions (calling the media 'fake news,' or saying you won't accept the results of an election, etc.). Likewise, any affiliation with conspiracy theories like QAnon would be cause for a blackball."





As for that "blackball"...





"What kind of discipline could they impose? It depends how much leverage they can wrangle. But let's say a Republican QAnon supporter is running for Congress. They get zero funds from any party committee. Zero. Any member who gives them money immediately loses his committee membership. That and maybe they make an example of you and drop a million bucks into your next primary race," Lewis suggested. "Any radio host who has this candidate on loses access to every Republican who wants the support of The Team. Basically, you're with us or you're with the terrorists (a line George W. Bush might be able to deliver). Oh, and, by the way, the train is leaving the station. We might look past your previous behavior, but you can sign up to me on the new team, or not. Your call. This has to be hardball."





Writing the election may "flush the system" of Trumpism, Lewis said the "adults" in the party need to step forward after the election and assume control to thwart any Trump wannabes from trying to keep the departed president's spirit alive.