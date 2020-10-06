REMEMBER WHEN WE HAD A PRESIDENT?:

Curl said they went with the President to Texas every summer -- "often for a month" -- and in the winter, too. But even though it is the President's prerogative to go and come whenever he pleases, Curl said President Bush gave the "hundreds and hundreds of people" accompanying him everywhere a very special gift each Christmas he was in office.





"In December, we never left Washington, D.C., until the day after Christmas. Never," he recalled. "Mr. Bush and his wife, Laura, would always depart the White House a few days before the holiday and hunker down at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. After a few years, I asked a low-level White House staffer why.





"I still remember what she said: 'So all of us can be with our families on Christmas.'"



