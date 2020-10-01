October 1, 2020
REGIME CHANGE CAN'T COME FAST ENOUGH:
Trump Administration Proposes Limiting Refugee Admissions to 15,000 (VOA, October 01, 2020)
The Trump administration said late Wednesday it wants to cut the number of refugees admitting into the United States to 15,000 in fiscal year 2021, which begins Thursday.The figure represents the latest in a series of annual cuts since President Donald Trump took office in 2017.
Uncle Joe can reopen the borders on day one, since it's mostly just administrative actions, but the lesson of the last few years is that he also needs to grant a mass amnesty to immigrants who already made it here. .
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 1, 2020 7:04 AM