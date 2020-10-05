RACISM DOES NOT SUFFICE:

Polls and interviews with about 20 voters in Cambria County last month show Trump retains deep support in a region that was anchored for much of the 20th century by steel and coal industries but has struggled to find a postindustrial identity. The president's supporters praise his forceful opposition to illegal immigration, his confrontation with China on trade, and his emphasis on "law and order." They call him a fighter and express dismay about a future without him in the White House.





"Trump has to win," said Joseph Juretic, 69, a retired union electrical worker who lives in Johnstown. "Trump is holding the line as far as trade, the economy, the pandemic, all the riots."





"If Biden gets in," he added, "it's all gonna fall apart."





But Biden doesn't generate the kind of intense, visceral opposition many voters held -- and still hold -- for Clinton.





Two polls of Pennsylvania voters last week showed Biden with almost a double-digit lead in the state, fueled partly by his strength in the suburbs. Trump is holding strong in central Pennsylvania. But he has lost some support among rural voters overall in the state, according to a New York Times poll. And both the Times survey and a Washington Post poll found that Trump's advantage with white voters who didn't go to college -- especially women -- has slipped.





Trump's announcement Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus added new uncertainty to the race, and at a minimum was likely to keep the pandemic at the forefront of a campaign in which he's tried to focus on just about anything else.





Analysts and strategists in both parties see Pennsylvania as the state most likely to decide the election. If Trump is to mount a comeback in the final 30 days of the race, he'll likely need an even bigger landslide in the broad swath of Pennsylvania between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh known in political parlance as "The T."



