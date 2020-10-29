QANON IS THE PEDOPHILE CONSPIRACY:





One dark irony of QAnon has always been that the conspiracy theory, which holds that President Trump is waging a war on a cabal of elite liberal pedophiles, rose to prominence on 8chan, an imageboard where users swapped child pornography.





But that irony may have a darker, deeper layer: Mother Jones has uncovered that Jim Watkins, the owner of 8chan and its successor site, 8kun, controls a company that hosted scores of domains whose names suggest they are connected to child pornography.





While Mother Jones did not visit the domains because of strict laws related to viewing child sex abuse material, internet registration and hosting data suggest at a minimum that Watkins profited from domains with names explicitly related to pedophilia--the very thing that QAnon followers say that they're motivated to end. The domains' names include terms such as "preteen," "schoolgirl," and "child" alongside graphic terms for genitalia and words like "rape" and "love." It's unclear what, if anything, is currently being served at the domains. However, an analysis of metadata collected years ago from one by archive.org shows dozens of filenames and links containing highly suggestive terms, including "xxxpreteen," "children," and sexual references to girls aged 12 to 15.