PURITAN NATION:

Glück has an "unmistakable poetic voice ... with austere beauty", the Nobel Committee writes in its announcement of this year's literature prize; few critics, I think, would argue with that, not even Glück herself, a poet famously chary of adjectives who in the course of publishing her twelve collections has not only found her own voice but also repeatedly broadened its reach and timbre. Her work, courageous in its exposure of socially unacceptable emotions, has long captivated American readers, much like that of other New England poets with Puritan sensibilities such as Emily Dickinson and Sylvia Plath. Her place in American poetry owes much to the rightness - that is, the succinct plainness - of her language, which she has willingly used to wrest meaning from painful subjects.