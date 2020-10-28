October 28, 2020
PRESIDENT BIDEN CAN GET A BOOM...:
Trump's H-1B ban may have shaved $100 billion off America's biggest firms (Ananya Bhattacharya, 10/28/20, Quartz)
The Donald Trump administration's decision to temporarily suspend the H-1B visa programme has taken a toll on the valuations of several large American companies.The cumulative average abnormal returns (CAARs) of 471 companies from the Fortune 500 list dropped by 0.45%--equivalent to over $100 billion--in the 10 days after the order to halt H-1B was signed on June 22, according to a new study (pdf). The CAAR is used to measure the effect of lawsuits, buyouts, and other events.
...just by undoing Trumpism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 28, 2020 12:00 AM