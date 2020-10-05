PREMEDITATION:

The rally was a story of worst practices in a pandemic, with Duluth as the collateral damage. Before Trump's hospitalization and wall-to-wall coverage of his evolving condition, it was in Duluth that the recklessness of his campaign fell plainly into view -- from his scoffing at mask-wearing to his insistence on assembling large crowds.





By the weekend, local public health officials were warning rally attendees about their risk of exposure, and prominent Republicans in the state were in quarantine. Emily Larson, the city's Democratic mayor, asked anyone who attended the rally to "please get tested, self isolate."





"Contact tracing President Trump in Minnesota: Who hung out with him for how long?" blared a headline in the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The Duluth News Tribune's above-the-fold front page read simply, "[Rep. Pete] Stauber traveled with Trump." No further context was necessary.





Photographs of the Duluth rally appeared on social media with red circles drawn around people standing closest to the lectern -- and to Trump. Stauber and two other Republican congressmen who traveled with Trump on Air Force One were pilloried for returning to the state on a Delta Airlines flight on Friday night -- apparently flouting airline rules.





The House members' "stupidity and disregard for the well-being of their fellow passengers is staggering," Ken Martin, chairman of Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, said in a prepared statement.



