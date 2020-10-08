October 8, 2020
PITY PARTY:
Kamala Harris's Indian uncle 'felt sorry for Pence' (AFP, 10/08/20)
Kamala Harris' uncle back in India watched her vice-presidential debate with pride on Thursday, feeling "a little sorry" for Mike Pence, who he said came up against a better-qualified foe."Expectations were too much of Kamala -- 'she'll wipe the floor', etc. But Pence has also been a Congressman knows how to debate. But Pence has an albatross around his neck -- and that's Trump," Balachandran Gopalan, 79, told AFP in New Delhi after the US election debate in Salt Lake City."I felt a little sorry for Pence. You can't ask about the judiciary -- she was on the judiciary committee, was attorney general, on Black Lives Matter she's an expert, on the pandemic, he's on weak ground," the academic said.
