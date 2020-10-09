PICKING THE LOW-HANGING FRUIT:

"Having expanded immigration relative to where the US is now, or even relative to where the US was in 2016, almost certainly has major advantages," says Jeffrey Miron, an economist at Harvard University and at the libertarian think-thank Cato Institute.





Expanding immigration, Miron says, benefits the US economy--and it would any economy. New immigrants compete with natives or previous immigrants, bringing in new ideas and skills, and broadening the talent pool for employers. This happens whether the immigrants hold advanced degrees--the kind that would come into the US with an H1B visa to work in tech, or other specialized field--or if they provide unskilled labor, such as seasonal agriculture workers.





"There's tons of evidence that expanded immigration contributes to innovation and dynamism in an economy, because the new people coming in have new ideas and new ways of doing things, and because they help generate more competition," Miron says.