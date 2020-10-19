PERMIAN V PERMANENT:

In Texas, on the other hand, renewables are winning. Private investors are pouring money into wind and solar projects and increasingly turning away from fossil fuel investments.





In Texas, falling oil and gas prices have hit the economy particularly hard. But while 118 oil and gas companies filed for bankruptcy in the state between 2015 and 2020, wind developers are on track to nearly double capacity.





Against a backdrop of a massive fracking boom and bust, Texas has become the top wind-power generator in the U.S. and also grown its utility-scale solar power market.



