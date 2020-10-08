October 8, 2020
PATIENT ZERO:
34 people connected to White House, more than previously known, infected by coronavirus: Internal FEMA memo (Josh Margolin andLucien Bruggeman, October 7, 2020, ABC News)
The coronavirus outbreak has infected "34 White House staffers and other contacts" in recent days, according to an internal government memo, an indication that the disease has spread among more people than previously known in the seat of American government.
