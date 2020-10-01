October 1, 2020
OTHER THAN THAT, HOW DID YOU ENJOY THE SHOW, MR. TRUMP?:
Following rocky debate, Biden takes lead over Trump in latest exclusive Channel 2 poll (WSBTV.com News, October 1, 2020)
For the first time, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading our exclusive Channel 2 Action News/Landmark Communications poll.New numbers out Thursday have Biden leading President Donald Trump 47% to 45%.Compare that to our Landmark poll from one month ago, when Trump was leading Biden 47% to 40%.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 1, 2020 7:52 PM