OF COURSE THE ECONOMY AND POLITICS ARE JUST A FUNCTION OF CULTURE:





It was in prison that Gramsci began formulating the core of his theory, which would later form the core of leftist thought throughout the West. In the Prison Notebooks, he broke from Classical Marxism, formulating a new and largely distinct ideology:





Cultural hegemony is a more important factor in maintaining capitalism than economic or political hegemony.





Cultural and social education of workers must be performed to create a class of worker-intellectuals capable of combating capitalism.





Civil society is distinct from political society. The latter rules through domination and coercion, whereas the former rules through normalization and consent.





A rejection of materialism (the primacy of the material world) in favor of a semi-mystical view of history, as well as a greater degree of cultural relativism.





Further critiques of economic determinism (the notion that economics is the primary driver of human history and civilization) and philosophical materialism (the philosophical claim that the material world is either the only reality or the most important one).





Later theorists, including the famous Frankfurt School, which introduced elements of Freudian psychoanalysis, antipositivism (the notion that human society cannot be studied using the scientific method) and existentialism, a philosophical movement that posits that "being determines consciousness" and sees humanity as necessarily hemmed in by a variety of forces beyond their control.





There has been an attempt to smear the identification of the Frankfurt School and similar currents as Cultural Marxism as an expression of anti-Semitism and (of course) a "conspiracy theory." While there are certainly anti-Semites who talk about Cultural Marxism, they often do so from the perspective of an obsession with the alleged "Jewish" nature of the intellectual tendency. We reject both the characterization of Cultural Marxism as somehow "Jewish" as well as the notion that its existence is a "conspiracy theory."