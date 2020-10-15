NOTHING BETTER COULD FOLLOW TRUMPISM THAN NEO-LIBERAL GLOBALISM:





Joe Biden spoke to Warren Buffett about America's global leadership and boundless potential, the Democratic presidential nominee revealed at a virtual fundraiser on Wednesday.





"Just got off the phone with Warren Buffett, talking about how we have position unlike 50, 70, 80 years ago to lead the whole damn world in a way that no one else can," Biden told the group of Wall Street executives, according to Bloomberg.





"There's no limit to America's future," the former vice president added.



