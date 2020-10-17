NOT NOTHING, THERE IS RUSSIAN INFLUENCE OVER DONALD:

In the course of one week, we've moved from The New York Post's supposed "blockbuster" proving that Hunter Biden had arranged a meeting between an official with Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company whose board the younger Biden sat on, and then-Vice President Joe Biden to a contrived controversy over Twitter banning the story from its platform because it contained personal email addresses and phone numbers and we ended up with reports about Rudy Giuliani's apparent involvement in a clumsy scheme to launder hacked emails through a Seth Rich-truther at a computer shop, the likelihood that the emails were forged and the FBI investigating the whole thing as a disinformation campaign undertaken by foreign adversaries. When they rolled out the "story" on Monday, they probably didn't expect headlines like "Rudy: Only '50/50' Chance I Worked With a 'Russian Spy' to Dig Dirt on Bidens" to be prevalent by Saturday.





It's been a Helluva ride.





One should keep in mind that while the conservative media have run dozens of stories this week with "smoking gun" in their headlines, there's absolutely nothing here.