NO ONE THOUGHT YOU WERE CAPABLE OF DOING SO:

The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, little more than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president's top aide says "we're not going to control the pandemic." [...]

"If Pence did not self-quarantine, it would violate every core public health principle his own task force recommends," said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University school of law. "It's one standard for the vice president and another for all the rest of us."





The U.S. set a daily record Friday for new confirmed coronavirus infections and nearly matched it Saturday with 83,178, data published by Johns Hopkins University shows. Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died; both totals are the world's highest. About half the states have seen their highest daily infection numbers so far at some point in October.