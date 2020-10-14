NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

About 70 percent of US Jews plan to support Biden, according to Tuesday's poll, compared with the 27 percent that plan to vote for Trump.





The poll, which surveyed more than 10,000 US voters of different faiths, shows that American Jews have largely kept to the historic pattern of backing Democrats despite Trump's moves in support of Israel, which he has made a focus of his presidency.





"Trump has proven himself to be a hateful authoritarian leader who has directly and intentionally emboldened white nationalists and antisemites across the US," Beth Miller, government affairs manager at the political and advocacy arm of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP Action), told Middle East Eye.





"It's unsurprising that the overwhelming majority of American Jews will be voting him out of office this coming November." [...]





Pew's poll indicated that the only groups with less support for Trump than Jews were Hispanic Catholics, atheists, Black Protestants, and the religiously unaffiliated.